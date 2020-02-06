Cryogenic Pump Market 2020 Growing with Top Key Leaders Atlas Copco AB, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Elliott Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd

The global cryogenic pump market accounted for US$ 1.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2.82 Bn by 2027.

Currently, the cryogenic pump market is gaining high momentum across the globe owing to increasing demand in industries such as energy & power, electronics and other emerging applications, exhibiting substantial market growth. Globally escalating demands for liquefied natural gas; inflated demands for consumer electronics and application of cryopumps in semiconductor manufacturing; and positive global economic outlook and rising industrialization are some of the factors which offers worthy growth opportunity to the cryogenic pump market during the forecast period.

Some of the key providers in the cryogenic pump market across the globe include Atlas Copco AB, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Elliott Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Fives among others.

Globally, cryogenic pump market is forecasted to experience an intense growth with regards to increase in preference for renewable energy sources. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the cryogenic pump market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing industries. China is one of the major countries which has a significant market share in electronics and semiconductor industry. The Chinese manufacturers are highly focused on strengthening their capabilities in the fields of materials, components, and equipment. Booming manufacturing, electronics and semiconductor industries is anticipated to boost the growth of cryogenic pump market.

The overall cryogenic pump market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the cryogenic pump market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global cryogenic pump market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the cryogenic pump market.

