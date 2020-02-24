Crushed Stone Mining Market 2020: Top Key Players Lafarge Holcim, MMM, Vulcan, CRH PLC, Heidelberg Cement

The Business Research Company’s Crushed Stone Mining Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The crushed stone mining market expected to reach a value of nearly $4.09 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the crushed stone mining market is due to increase in road constructions in rapidly developed countries such as US and Canada owing to rise in infrastructure development.

The crushed and broken stone mining and quarrying market consists of sales of crushed and broken stone by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine and quarry crushed and broken stone. Crushed and broken stones are majorly used as aggregate in construction. These are also sued in making cement, lime and other chemical applications.

Major players in the global crushed stone mining market include Lafarge Holcim, MMM, Vulcan, CRH PLC, Heidelberg Cement.

The global crushed stone mining market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The crushed stone mining market is segmented into limestone mining, granite mining, others – crushed stone mining.

By Geography – The global crushed stone mining is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe crushed stone mining market accounts the largest share in the global crushed stone mining market.

