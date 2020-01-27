Crunchy Chocolate Market Revenue, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers, and Forecast to 2026 – Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Ferrero, Ezaki Glico, Nestle

Crunchy chocolate or wafer chocolate is mostly made by coating a piece of wafer with a layer of chocolate. However, sometimes nuts, fruits, cereals, etc. are also added along with a filling of delectable flavors such as honey, caramel and butterscotch to enhance its flavor. Nowadays, manufacturers are introducing crunchy chocolates which are not only delicious but also cater to the needs and demands of a health-conscious consumer-base. Hence, organic chocolate, vegan gluten-free chocolate and energy bars are emerging as the most sought-after chocolate types around the world.

Some of the Top companies profiled in this report are : Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Ferrero, Ezaki Glico, Nestle, Mars, Mondelez, Blommer, Brookside, Hershey’s, Valrhona, Foley?s Candies LP, Guittard Chocolate Company, Olam, CEMOI, Alpezzi Chocolate, Storck, Amul, FREY, Crown.

In the geographic segmentation, the regions such as North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America are given major importance. The top key driving forces of Crunchy Chocolate market in every particular market is mentioned with restraints and opportunities. The restraints are also given a counter act which prove to be an opportunity for this market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026 respectively.

Global Crunchy Chocolate Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

Semi Sweet Chocolate

Bitter Chocolate

Pure Bitter Chocolate

Industry Segmentation:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

