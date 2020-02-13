Crude Oil Market Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights By 2022

The Business Research Company’s Crude Oil Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The crude oil market expected to reach a value of nearly $1407.65 billion by 2022, significantly decline at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for fossil fuels to cater to energy needs from around the world especially in developing countries such as China and India and the expected stabilization of oil and gas prices.

The crude oil market consists of sales of crude oil by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) carrying out exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas (by using pumping technologies and systems), as well as hydrocarbons which are in a semi solid state from surface shales or tar sands.

Digital oilfield technology is recently being used by Oil and gas extraction companies, to enhance oil and gas production. Digital technologies in oil fields include high-performance drill bits, advanced electrical submersible pumps, and 3D seismic imaging and reservoir modelling. Oilfields digitization facilitates efficient utilization of human resources and thus optimizes the profitability of oil production by ten percentage points.

The crude oil market is segmented into

Transport Industrial Others

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the crude oil market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the crude oil market are Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc, Rosneft, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

