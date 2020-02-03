Crowdsourced Testing Service Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth of CAGR by 2025 | Analysis by Infosys, Accenture, QA InfoTech, Applause, Capita ITPS

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market Overview:

The Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Crowdsourced Testing Service Market development (2020 – 2025).

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market are increasing necessity of organizations to improve the user experience for competing in today’s global market and building brand awareness, hence helping organizations to adopt methods for releasing their websites or mobile apps to the public fast. To keep up with the continuous delivery model, they are deploying crowdsourced testing to gain user insights and assure software quality as per the user at an incredibly quickening pace and in a cost-effective manner.

The Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Crowdsourced Testing Service market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market is sub-segmented into Cloud-Based, On-Premise and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market is classified into Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and others.

Current Industry News:

1 Infosys (August 21, 2019) – Infosys Expands Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Help Clients Accelerate their Digital Transformation with Cloud – Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to become a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider(MSP). As a qualified MSP, Infosys will offer clients full application lifecycle services with its deep cloud and data analytics expertise. This will include consulting, assessment, migration, optimization and support services for enterprises looking to optimize their workloads on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

As a Google Cloud MSP, Infosys will offer industry-specific solutions on GCP for healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail industries. This partnership further strengthens Infosys’ capabilities to help companies innovate and industrialize analytics, drive accelerated insights for new revenue models, realize savings and achieve faster time to market.

2 Accenture (August 19, 2019) Accenture Acquires Parker Fitzgerald, Enhancing Its Risk Advisory and Assurance Capabilities for the Financial Services Industry – Accenture has acquired Parker Fitzgerald, a strategic advisor and consulting partner to leading global financial institutions, further enhancing the business and technology capabilities within its Finance and Risk practice. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008 in response to the global financial crisis, Parker Fitzgerald advises financial services companies on financial and non-financial risk, regulation and financial technology. The firm provides strategic advice, independent assurance and market-leading solutions to help clients navigate risks, reduce operational complexity and improve their overall risk-adjusted performance.

Parker Fitzgerald’s advisory and assurance expertise and regulatory experience will complement Accenture’s consulting and technology capabilities and strengthen Accenture’s client response to the evolving risk landscape in financial services.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market: QA InfoTech, Applause, Test Yantra, Revolution IT, Crowdsprint, Flatworld Solutions, QualiTest, Infosys, Capita ITPS, Accenture, Bugs Detective, Outsource2india, BugFinders and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). QA InfoTech, Applause, Test Yantra, Revolution IT, Crowdsprint, Flatworld Solutions, QualiTest, Infosys, Capita ITPS, Accenture, Bugs Detective, Outsource2india, BugFinders are some of the key vendors of Crowdsourced Testing Service across the world. These players across Crowdsourced Testing Service Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Crowdsourced Testing Service Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Crowdsourced Testing Service in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Crowdsourced Testing Service Market.

