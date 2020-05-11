Cross-platform and Mobile Advertising Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018-2028

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market for the period 2018 to 2028. With respect to the overall market value, the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market is estimated to record a steady rate of growth during the forecast period. The cross-platform and mobile advertising market report offers the global market trends and market dynamics across seven business regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). These regional markets influence the current status and the future prospects of the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market during the forecast period of 2018 – 2028.

Report Description

The cross-platform and mobile advertising market report offers an exhaustive analysis of the cross-platform and mobile advertising market and provides detailed market insights on the various factors driving the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market. The cross-platform and mobile advertising market report showcases an extensive analysis of the global as well as regional market structures. It includes the key market drivers, trends and challenges. The cross-platform and mobile advertising market report offers a detailed assessment of the different stakeholder strategies that are likely to help the providers of cross-platform and mobile advertising succeed in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising business. This market report segments the cross-platform and mobile advertising market by advertisement type, by platform, by end user, by vertical, and regions with a global perspective.

The cross-platform and mobile advertising market is estimated to register a speedy growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market can be primarily attributed to the applicability of this technology in different verticals. The market report starts with an introduction, followed by the overview of the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market with respect to its current and forecasted value. The overview section includes an extensive analysis on the key market dynamics that influence the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market from the economy, demand and supply perspectives. The cross-platform and mobile advertising market segments have been extensively analysed. A comprehensive analysis has been provided in terms of the cross-platform and mobile advertising market size across all the regional market segments.

The cross-platform and mobile advertising market report also showcases an extensive analysis of the cross-platform and mobile advertising market across different countries and regions. This section of the report offers an outlook for the cross-platform and mobile advertising market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The market outlook section presents the latest product offerings, along with the key technological developments in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market. This market research report discusses the key market trends contributing to the growth of the cross-platform and mobile advertising markets across all the regions. It also provides the market driver intensity mapping along with its impact on the cross-platform and mobile advertising market in each region. The regional cross-platform and mobile advertising markets analysed in the market report are North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, & the rest of Europe), South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia), East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and the Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa & the rest of Middle East and Africa). This global cross-platform and mobile advertising market study offers the current regional market scenarios and the future prospects of growth in those regional markets. 2017 has been considered the base year in the cross-platform and mobile advertising market report, and data has been provided for the remaining 12 months of 2017.

For the purpose of accurate forecast evaluation, the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market study starts by the sizing of the current market scenario. This forms a platform that facilitates the deduction of future growth trends in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market. XploreMR has performed different analyses based on the current technological trends in the market with regards to the technological aspects of cross-platform and mobile advertising.

The global cross-platform and mobile advertising market is segmented into various market segments as mentioned earlier. All the cross-platform and mobile advertising market segments – by advertisement type, by platform, by end user, by vertical and region – have been studied in terms of basis point shares to fully deduce the relative contribution of each market segment to the growth of the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market. The Basis Point Share (BPS) analysis enables the recognition of the key segmental trends in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market.

Another key feature of this market report is the absolute dollar opportunity analysis for all the cross-platform and mobile advertising market segments. The absolute dollar opportunity analysis facilitates the forecasting of the level of opportunity that a market participant can look to achieve. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis also facilitates the identification of potential resources from the product delivery point-of-view as well as from the sales perspectives in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market.

The final chapter of the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market report showcases a competition landscape, which provides a dashboard view of various cross-platform and mobile advertising platform providers in the market value chain. In addition, the competition landscape offers the regional presence and intensity analyses of the leading market players operating in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market. This section primarily offers a detailed study on the key market players specific to their product portfolio and specific market segment in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising supply chain. Clients can gain segment-specific vendor information and can identify the key competitors in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market on the basis of in-depth segmental and product portfolio-based analyses. The detailed company profiles in the report evaluate the short- and long-term strategies, along with the key product offerings. Some of the key competitors profiled in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market report include, Facebook Inc., Google, Inc., SAP SE, Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Digital Media Services, Inc., Amobee, Inc. (SingTel), 4INFO, AdColony, and Inmobi.

Key Segments

On the basis of advertisement type, the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market has been segmented into:

Search

Native Social

Display

Video

SMS

Audio

By platform, the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market has been segmented into:

Smartphones

Tablets

Desktops

Smart Televisions

On the basis of End User, the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market has been segmented into:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

On the basis of end-use, the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market has been segmented into:

Telecom and IT

Finance & Insurance

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare & Social Assistance

Energy and Utility

Public Administration

Others

On the basis of region, the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market has been segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

