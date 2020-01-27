Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Marin Software

Marilyn

Adobe

Accenture

Improvado

Sizmek

Kenshoo

AdRoll

Choozle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Medium Business

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Business

1.5.3 Medium Business

1.5.4 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size

2.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in China

7.3 China Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in India

10.3 India Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Marin Software

12.1.1 Marin Software Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction

12.1.4 Marin Software Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Marin Software Recent Development

12.2 Marilyn

12.2.1 Marilyn Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction

12.2.4 Marilyn Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Marilyn Recent Development

12.3 Adobe

12.3.1 Adobe Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction

12.3.4 Adobe Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Adobe Recent Development

12.4 Accenture

12.4.1 Accenture Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction

12.4.4 Accenture Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.5 Improvado

12.5.1 Improvado Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction

12.5.4 Improvado Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Improvado Recent Development

12.6 Sizmek

12.6.1 Sizmek Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction

12.6.4 Sizmek Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Sizmek Recent Development

12.7 Kenshoo

12.7.1 Kenshoo Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction

12.7.4 Kenshoo Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Kenshoo Recent Development

12.8 AdRoll

12.8.1 AdRoll Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction

12.8.4 AdRoll Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 AdRoll Recent Development

12.9 Choozle

12.9.1 Choozle Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Introduction

12.9.4 Choozle Revenue in Cross-Channel Performance Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Choozle Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

