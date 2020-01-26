Creditors demand to exhume the body of the dead cryptocurrency exec who owes them $250 million USD

In late January, the wife of the founder of cryptocurrency comes publicly as she testifies that her late husband took approximately $137 million of assets of his buyers to the grave with him. No one had an idea of his password to an encrypted laptop he used during transactions. As we speak now, angered investors demand exhumation of his carcass to confirm if he is dead.

The arousing story was first reported in February when the wife of the founder of QuadrigaCX cryptocurrency, Gerry Cotten gave out a legal signed document where she made a sworn statement stating that he passed away unexpectedly while on a retreat in India. He was 30 years of age. The sources assert that the reason behind his death was complications of Crohn’s disease, which is a bowel state that rarely leads to death. During that time, QuadrigaCX lost control of about $137 million, which his late husband had planned for the assets of his buyers. Her late husband kept the money in a laptop, which is as per the document signed by his widow. She says that only his late husband knew the password.

