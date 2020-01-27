Creative Management Platforms Market Projected to Register 12.9% CAGR to 2025 | Google, Flashtalking, Celtra, Adobe, RhythmOne, Bannerflow, Thunder, Sizmek, SteelHouse, Adform

Global Creative Management Platforms Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Creative Management Platforms market will register a 12.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1253 million by 2025, from $ 772.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Creative Management Platforms business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Creative Management Platforms market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google, Flashtalking, Celtra, Adobe, RhythmOne, Bannerflow, Thunder, Sizmek, SteelHouse, Adform, Bonzai, Snapchat (Flite), Netsertive (Mixpo), Balihoo, Bannersnack, Mediawide

Creative Management Platform (CMP) is a type of software that can combine a variety of display advertising tools into one cohesive, cloud-based platform. It employs dynamic creative optimization (DCO) to automate the optimization of ad content by differentiating users and tailoring the creative.

This study considers the Creative Management Platforms value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Publishers and Brands

Marketers and Agencies

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Creative Management Platforms market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Creative Management Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Creative Management Platforms players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Creative Management Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Creative Management Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Creative Management Platforms by Players

4 Creative Management Platforms by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Creative Management Platforms Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Google

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Creative Management Platforms Product Offered

11.1.3 Google Creative Management Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Google News

11.2 Flashtalking

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Creative Management Platforms Product Offered

11.2.3 Flashtalking Creative Management Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Flashtalking News

11.3 Celtra

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Creative Management Platforms Product Offered

11.3.3 Celtra Creative Management Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Celtra News

11.4 Adobe

