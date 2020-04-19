Crayfish Market Professional Survey Ongoing Development Trend’s 2016 – 2024

The global market for crayfish has fostered a surging growth in the past few years as an increasing number of consumers are willing to shell out money for the fish and its preparations. The market is witnessing expansion at an extraordinary pace, with the fish being grown in a number of non-traditional regions as well. A large number of companies breeding and serving the fish are pouring into the global crayfish market and global imports and exports are hitting all-time highs.

Demand is rising in Asia, especially in China, where the crayfish market has become worth billions of dollars and a massive creator of jobs for millions of people. Hundreds of thousands tonnes of the fish is being regularly consumed in the country and demand from young consumers is highly promising. With rapid advancements witnessed in the fields of packaging and storing, non-traditional markets are also being increasingly tapped.

The booming global crayfish market is increasingly witnessing the entry of a number of new companies and the vendor landscape of the market is becoming increasingly fragmented and competitive. The market is highly unorganized in several regional markets and is expected to continue to remain so over the next few years as well, leading to intense price wars among companies. The market is, however, expected to become more orderly and consolidated in the near future, squeezing out low-quality and non-competitive business ventures out of the market.

Crayfish also known as crawdads, crawfish, mountain lobsters, freshwater lobsters, yabbies, or mudbugs Crayfish are the member of superfamilies Astacoidea and Parastacoidea lives in freshwater crustaceans like small lobsters. The global crayfish market is expected to have significant growth rate, attributed to growing food industry and increasing demand for seafood. North America and Western Europe has substantial growth in the global crayfish market, owing to growing population, and increasing food service sector.

The growth of the global crayfish market is driven by growing demand for processed food, growing seafood market, and increasing pet industry. Macroeconomic factors such as growing economy, increasing per capita income, rapid rate of urbanization, and employment rate driving the global crayfish market. However, stringent regulations over the distribution and farming of crayfish is expected to retain the global crayfish market. Factors trending the global crayfish market include the merger and acquisition among the crayfish manufacturers and end-use industries and high demand for seafood across the globe. The company operates in the crayfish market have significantly high opportunity in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America attributed to the significantly growing economy.

The global crayfish market is segmented on the basis of source, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of source, the global crayfish market is segmented as the wild fishery and aquaculture, wherein aquaculture segment have significant revenue share and is expected to have substantial growth rate, owing to rapidly growing aquaculture industry across the globe.

On the basis of application, the global crayfish market is segmented as food, pets, and bait. Among application segment, the food segment is expected to have a substantial growth rate in crayfish market, owing to high demand for seafood across the globe. On the basis of end-user, the global crayfish market is segmented as food services, retailers, primary wholesalers, and consumers, wherein consumers segment have significant revenue share, whereas food service segment is expected to have substantial growth rate, owing to changing lifestyle and increasing per capita income of the consumers across the globe.

Few players in the global crayfish market include Aker Seafoods ASA, American Pride Seafoods, Albion Fisheries Ltd., HB Grandi, Fishing Worker Agency, Domstein ASA, Day Boat Seafood, and Corpesca SA.