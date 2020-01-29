Craft Beer Market Expected to Reach US$ 469.15 Billion by 2025 – Major Key Players: D.G. Yuengling and Son, Gambrinus Company, Heineken N.V, Boston Beer Company etc…

Craft Beers are produced in small breweries, using traditional methods and ingredients inspired by local taste, texture, and flavours.

According to a recent published report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Craft Beer Market, by Product Type, by Distribution, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2014-2025” The global craft beer market was registered at USD 18.33 billion in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.76% during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing consumer preferences for low alcoholic and flavoured beer products.

Global Craft Beer Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as D.G. Yuengling and Son, Gambrinus Company, Heineken N.V, Boston Beer Company, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and Belgium Brewing Company are the key players in manufacturing craft beer. In terms of product offerings, Boston Beer Company and D.G. Yuengling and Son are the major players in the market, providing various tastes and flavors of craft beer.

Lager is projected to be the leading segment of the overall craft beer product market during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the craft beer market has been segmented into Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter and Others. Lager dominates the global craft beer with 68.21% market share of the total craft beer market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the increase in preference for lower but value-based product consumption of alcohol. Moreover, the carbohydrates present in lager are beneficial for health along with other benefits. Ale is projected to be the fastest growing segment for craft beer market in terms of value with a CAGR over 25% for the forecast period, 2018-2025.

North America holds the largest share of the global craft beer market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the craft beer market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world craft beer with 36.26% market share of the entire craft beer market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period, 2018-2025. Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value as well as volume. High consumption coupled with consumer preference for flavored brews is expected to drive market growth over the projected period.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the world craft brew market, in terms of useful & volume

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms useful, on the premise of the region by segmenting world craft brew market into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and geographical area.

To outline, categorized and forecast the world brew market on the premise of product kind and channel.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, new flavor launches, services, and regulative framework within the world Craft brew market.

To pinpoint the drivers and challenges for the world craft brew market

To spot the profile of leading players, that area unit concerned within the producing and provide off craft brew globally.

Strategic Outlook for major Industry Player

In March 2018, D.G. Yuengling and Son have added a new beer to its craft beer product portfolio, known as Golden Pilsner, a modern pilsner crafted with the perfect balance of malt and hop for crisp, smooth refreshment.

In May 2017, Heineken N.V acquired the 100% stake in Lagunitas, a craft beer maker (having entered a 50/50 partnership in 2015), allowing the company to accelerate the expansion of the brand to many markets around the world

In Aug 2017, New Belgium Brewing has entered into a licensing agreement with Mohegan Sun, to feature New Belgium brand in Mohegan’s gaming area. The company Taproom within the gaming area, will feature 12 craft beer lines, including sour and seasonal releases, expanding its presence in the east coast

