Covid-19 Impact on Shale Oil Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Shale Oil market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Shale Oil market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Shale oil is a type of unconventional crude oil that’s found in shale formations, which requires to be hydraulically fractured to extract the crude oil. Horizontal drilling techniques and hydraulic fracturing have resulted in increased oil and natural gas production from shale rock.
The industrial sector was the major end-user to the shale oil industry during 2017. According to this market research report, the maximum demand for shale oil will arise from this end-user segment throughout the forecast period.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Shale Oil. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Shale Oil was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Shale Oil is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Shale Oil, including the following market information:
Global Shale Oil Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (M L)
Global Shale Oil Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (M L)
Global Shale Oil Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (M L)
Global Shale Oil Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (M L)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, BP, Continental Resources, Concho Resources, Hess corporation, Occidental Petroleum, Anadarko, Marathon Oil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Equinor, Chesapeake Energy, EOG Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Hydrotreating
No-hydrotreating
Based on the Application:
Industrial
Transportation
Residential and Commercial
Other
