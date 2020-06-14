Covid-19 Impact on Semiconductor Materials Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Semiconductor Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Semiconductor Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Semiconductor materials are compounds used for fabrication and packaging purposes. These materials can be broadly classified into two: fab materials and packaging materials.

APAC accounted for around 63% of the market share, with Taiwan being the key revenue generator. The presence of leading semiconductor foundries, such as TSMC and UMC, and the increase in the investments by semiconductor companies has been driving the market growth in Taiwan.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Semiconductor Materials. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Semiconductor Materials was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Semiconductor Materials is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Materials, including the following market information:

Global Semiconductor Materials Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Semiconductor Materials Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Semiconductor Materials Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Semiconductor Materials Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF SE, Cabot Microelectronics, DowDuPont, Hemlock Semiconductor, Henkel AG, Air Liquide SA, Avantor Performance Materials, Hitachi High-Technologies, Honeywell Electronic Materials, JSR Corporation, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo America, Mitsui High-Tec, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Fab Materials

Packaging Materials

Based on the Application:

Computers

Communications

Consumer Goods

Defense & Aerospace

Other

