Covid-19 Impact on Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Needle-free injection is a technology enables the delivery of drug through the skin, virtually nullifying the use of hypodermic needle. Liquid-based, needle-free injectors are used when the drug loaded in the injection is in the liquid form. This technology is highly beneficial for the evolving pharma industry. It is useful in mass immunization programmers, since it reduces the chances of needlestick injuries and other complications, including those arising due to multiple use of a single needle.
No complications with multiple use of single needle, low chances of developing needlestick injuries, and advancement in the technology for the development of liquid-based, needle-free injectors drive the growth of the global liquid-based, needle-free injectors market. However, certain technology-based challenges restrain the growth of the market.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector, including the following market information:
Global Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Liquid-based Needle-Free Injector Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Antares Pharma, Bioject Medical Technologies, Medical International Technology, Endo International, National Medical Products, Valeritas, European Pharma Group, Crossject SA, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Jet
Spring
Laser
Vibration
Based on the Application:
Hospitals
Clinics
