Covid-19 Impact on Latex Foley Catheters Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Covid-19 Impact on Latex Foley Catheters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Foley catheter is a flexible tube-like device that is inserted into the bladder to drain urine. Latex Foley catheters are latex-coated catheters that maximize the patient safety, reduce friction, and minimize the irritation and infections caused due to indwelling catheters. These catheters are used after urological surgeries, such as benign prostatic hypertrophy, prostate cancer, and narrowing of the urethra, which aid patients to urinate easily.

The factors that drive the latex Foley catheters market include increase in prevalence of urinary bladder diseases, high demand for minimal invasive surgeries, large pool of geriatric population suffering from urinary disorders, technological advancements such as introduction of novel coatings and engineering strategies, and advantages such as easy accessibility and affordability. However, prone to hypersensitivity; availability of substitutes, namely, urethral plugs, vaginal slings, fixer-occluder devices, and other, and adverse reactions are expected to impede the market growth. The introduction of new beneficial products to reduce infections, such as silicone-coated latex Foley catheters that are resistant to chemical attacks and temperature changes, is expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Latex Foley Catheters was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Latex Foley Catheters is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include C.R. Bard, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, Inc, ConvaTec, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Create Medic Co. Ltd, Teleflex Incorporated, Fuji Systems Corporation, Cook Medical Group, Inc, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

2-Way Foley Catheters

3-Way Foley Catheters

4-Way Foley Catheters

Based on the Application:

Critical Care Units

Clinical Catheterization (Hospitals)

Nursing Home Settings

Homecare

Clinics

