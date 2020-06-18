Covid-19 Impact on Intravenous System Access Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Intravenous System Access Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Intravenous System Access Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Intravenous access device can be implanted under the skin which allows the medication to be delivered directly into large veins. Large veins clot less likely and so intravenous access devices can be left inside for long periods. Intravenous access devices are small, flexible tubes placed in large veins for people who require frequent access to the bloodstream. These devices are often also referred as venous access ports or catheters as they allow access to the veins without the use of deep needle stick. Placement of intravenous access devices is usually in one of the large veins of the chest or neck where they can remain in place for long periods such as weeks, months or even longer.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Intravenous System Access Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Intravenous System Access Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Intravenous System Access Devices, including the following market information:

Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BD, Teleflex,, C.R. Bard, Fresenius Medical Care, Smiths Medical, Hospira,, Medtronic, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Baxter International, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Catheters

Needles

Pumps

Based on the Application:

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers

Others

