Covid-19 Impact on Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCD) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCD) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCD) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD) is a T-shaped, small-sized, birth control device that is inserted into woman’s uterus to prevent pregnancy. These devices are highly effective, economical, and safe birth control devices. IUDs are considered 99% safe in preventing pregnancy. The contraceptive effect of IUDs is attributable to the localized inflammation that occurs after insertion. The inflammatory reaction in the uterus produces substances that are poisonous for sperms. This affects fertilization. Intrauterine devices can be used immediately after delivery, as they do not affect breastfeeding. These can also be used after abortion. IUDs provide several advantages. They prevent pregnancy for a long time; reduce the chances of ectopic pregnancy; and do not cause discomfort during sex. Once an IUD is removed, the user can quickly return to fertility.

Two types of intrauterine devices available in the U.S. are copper-releasing IUDs and progesterone-releasing IUDs. Copper-releasing IUDs function by releasing copper that is wrapped around the base. The released copper initiates inflammatory reaction in the uterus, which prevents fertilization of the egg. Copper-releasing IUDs are approved for use up to 10 years. Progesterone-releasing IUDs release progestin, which acts by thickening the cervical mucus and creating a barrier to sperms. It also renders the uterus lining unreceptive to implantation of the egg.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCD). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCD) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCD) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCD), including the following market information:

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCD) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCD) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCD) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCD) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Bayer Healthcare AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Actavis PLC, Medicines360, Trimedic Supply Network Ltd, Medisafe Distribution Inc, Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc, DKT International, Melbea AG, Pregna International Limited, Ocon Medical Ltd, SMB Corporation, Mona Lisa N.V, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Non-hormonal

Hormonal

Inert

Based on the Application:

T Shapes

V Shapes

Others

