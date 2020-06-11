COVID-19 Impact on Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-global-acrylonitrile-styrene-acrylate-asa-engineering-plastics-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Acrylic-styrene-acrylonitrile copolymer (ASA) is a thermoplastic elastomer. This type of copolymer has excellent resistance to UV irradiation, heat, moisture, and stress cracking and probably has the best weathering resistance of all acrylonitrile elastomers. It also has good chemical resistance and high impact strength. Its mechanical properties are very similar to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) elastomers.
One of the most important markets for ASAs are automotive body parts such as mirror housings and radiator grills. ASA thermoplastics are also extensively used in the building & construction, appliance, electrical/electronics, and sports goods industries.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics Market
Prior to COVID-19, the market for Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics market.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics industry.
Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics Scope and Segment
Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
LG Chem
Chi Mei Corporation
Ineos Styrolution Group
SABIC
Techno-UMG Co., Ltd.
KUMHO-SUNNY
Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation
NIPPON A&L
LOTTE Advanced Materials
A. Schulman (LyondellBasell)
Romira
SAX Polymers Industries
Run Feng Sci.&Tech
Shandong Novista Chemicals
Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Type
General Grade
Extrusion Grade
Heat Resistant Grade
Others
Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Building & Construction
Home Appliances
Sports & Leisure
Consumer Electronics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-global-acrylonitrile-styrene-acrylate-asa-engineering-plastics-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to COVID-19 Impact on Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional COVID-19 Impact on Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- COVID-19 Impact on Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete COVID-19 Impact on Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global COVID-19 Impact on Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics market
- Challenges to market growth for COVID-19 Impact on Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of COVID-19 Impact on Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Engineering Plastics Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Latest posts by Tom sam (see all)
- COVID-19 Impact on Global Coffee Oil, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026 - June 11, 2020
- COVID-19 Impact on Global Natural Maltol, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026 - June 11, 2020
- COVID-19 Impact on Global Ortho Anisidine (OA) (CAS 90-04-0), Market Insights and Forecast to 2026 - June 11, 2020