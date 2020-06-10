COVID-19 Impact on Cyclohexanol Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Cyclohexanol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Cyclohexanol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cyclohexanol is the organic compound with the formula HOCH(CH2)5. The molecule is related to cyclohexane ring by replacement of one hydrogen atom by a hydroxyl group. This compound exists as a deliquescent colorless solid with a camphor-like odor, which, when very pure, melts near room temperature. Billions of kilograms are produced annually, mainly as a precursor to nylon.

Cyclohexanol is a versatile high-boiling solvent (used as a solvent for paints, varnishes, and coatings to improve fluidity, improve smoothness, and prevent film spray); water-soluble latex stabilizer; synthetic raw materials (production) Adipic acid and caprolactam, monomeric monomers for polymerization, plasticizers, resin stabilizers such as PVC); raw materials for insecticides and herbicides; petroleum processing aids; rubber additives; pharmaceuticals, cosmetics (disinfecting soaps, dry cleaning agents) , dye raw materials; also used as leather degreaser, fur detergent, metal detergent and polish; textile auxiliaries (fiber finishing agents), etc.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Cyclohexanol. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Cyclohexanol was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cyclohexanol is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Cyclohexanol, including the following market information:

Global Cyclohexanol Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Cyclohexanol Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Cyclohexanol Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Cyclohexanol Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ostchem, Domo Chemicals, Fibrant, Shreeji Chemical, Jigchem Universal, Innova Corporate (India), Arihant Chemicals, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Purity(Above 99%)

Purity(99%-95%)

Purity(Below 95%)

Based on the Application:

Paint and Dyes

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

