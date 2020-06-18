Covid-19 Impact on Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A CGM system provides continuous insight into glucose levels throughout the day and night. The device displays information about glucose direction and rate of change providing users additional information to help with their diabetes management. Studies have shown that CGM systems may help reduce your A1C and reduce your risk for hypoglycemia, whether you are on insulin injections or pump therapy.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, including the following market information:

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Lifescan, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Dexcom, Medtronic, Ypsomed, B. Braun Melsungen, Nipro, Sanofi, Arkray, Prodigy Diabetes Care, Acon Laboratories, Nova Biomedical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Based on the Application:

Self/Home Care

Hospital & Clinics

