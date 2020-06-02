Covid-19 Impact on Audio Codec Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Audio Codec market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Audio Codec market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An audio codec is a digital electronic device or computer-based software application that aids in the compression and decompression of a digital audio data stream.

Audio codec refers to a single device that encodes analog audio as digital signals and decodes digital back into analog. In other words, it contains both an analog-to-digital converter (ADC) and digital-to-analog converter (DAC) running off the same clock signal.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Audio Codec. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Audio Codec was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Audio Codec is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Audio Codec, including the following market information:

Global Audio Codec Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Audio Codec Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Audio Codec Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Audio Codec Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Cirrus Logic, Texas Instruments Inc, STMicroelectronics, Qualcomm Inc, Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated Products, Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Dolby Laboratories, Fraunhofer IIS, Technicolor SA, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Mono-Codec

StereoCodec

Multi-channel Codec

Based on the Application:

Desktop and Laptop

Mobile Phone and Tablet

Music & Media Device and Home Theatre

Television and Gaming Console

Headphone, Headset, and Wearable Device

Automotive Infotainment

