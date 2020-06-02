Covid-19 Impact on Antithrombin Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Antithrombin market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Antithrombin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-antithrombin-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021
Antithrombin (AT) is a small protein molecule that inactivates several enzymes of the coagulation system. Antithrombin is a glycoprotein produced by the liver and consists of 432 amino acids. It contains three disulfide bonds and a total of four possible glycosylation sites. α-Antithrombin is the dominant form of antithrombin found in blood plasma and has an oligosaccharide occupying each of its four glycosylation sites.
Antithrombin I (AT I) refers to the absorption of thrombin onto fibrin after thrombin has activated fibrinogen. Antithrombin II (AT II) refers to a cofactor in plasma, which together with heparin interferes with the interaction of thrombin and fibrinogen. Antithrombin III (AT III) refers to a substance in plasma that inactivates thrombin. Antithrombin IV (AT IV) refers to an antithrombin that becomes activated during and shortly after blood coagulation.Only AT III and possibly AT I are medically significant. AT III is generally referred to solely as “Antithrombin” and it is Antithrombin III that is discussed in this article.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Antithrombin. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Antithrombin was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Antithrombin is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Antithrombin, including the following market information:
Global Antithrombin Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Antithrombin Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Antithrombin Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Antithrombin Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Grifols, rEVO Biologics Inc., Takeda, Kedrion S.p.A., CSL Limited, Scripps Laboratories Inc., Lee Biosolutions, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Liquid
Lyophilized
Based on the Application:
Diagnostics
Therapeutics
Research
