Covid-19 Impact on Anti-Vibration Rubber Cylindrical Mounts Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Anti-Vibration Rubber Cylindrical Mounts market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Anti-Vibration Rubber Cylindrical Mounts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cylindrical mounts are rubber vibration isolators that are used in effective vibration isolation and noise damping over a wide range of frequencies. Cylindrical mounts also popularly known as rubber bobbin mounts are used for isolation of both active and passive vibration.
Cylindrical mounts also help in suppression of shock and limit the structure-borne noise. Cylindrical vibration mounts that are made of high quality natural rubber and stainless steel metal are ideal for shear & compression of vibration and noise.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Anti-Vibration Rubber Cylindrical Mounts. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Anti-Vibration Rubber Cylindrical Mounts was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Anti-Vibration Rubber Cylindrical Mounts is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Anti-Vibration Rubber Cylindrical Mounts, including the following market information:
Global Anti-Vibration Rubber Cylindrical Mounts Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Anti-Vibration Rubber Cylindrical Mounts Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Anti-Vibration Rubber Cylindrical Mounts Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Anti-Vibration Rubber Cylindrical Mounts Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Sumitomo Riko, Vibracoustic, Boge, Contitech, Bridgstone, TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., Hutchinson, Henniges Automotive, Cooper Standard, TUOPU, Zhongding, Yamashita, JX Zhao’s Group, Asimco, DTR VSM, Luoshi, GMT Rubber, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Small Size
Medium Size
Large Size
Based on the Application:
General Industry
Marine Industry
Transportation Vehicles
Others
