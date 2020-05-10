Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Cough Suppressant Drugs market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Cough Suppressant Drugs Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market

Perrigo Company, Vernalis, Tris Pharma, Pfizer, Acella Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, ….

The report predicts the global cough suppressant drugs market to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.

Cough Suppressant Drugs Market- Insights

A cough is a very common symptom of various upper and lower respiratory tract infections. It is a reflex response to mechanical, chemical, or inflammatory irritation of the tracheobronchial tree, which is conveyed by sensory neurons in the airways reflexly through neurons present in the brainstem. Antitussives, also known as cough suppressants, are widely used to relieve the symptoms of cough. Cough suppressant works by reducing the activity of cough reflex and suppresses the urge to cough. Dextromethorphan and Codeine are the two most common cough suppressant drugs widely used in the treatment of cough.

Scope Of The Reports

Frequent approvals and launch of new cough suppressant drugs and high prevalence of cough is expected to drive the market growth

In March 2018, Perrigo Company plc. received the FDA approval for the brand OTC equivalent of Mucinex DM Maximum Strength (Guaifenesin and Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Extended-release Tablets, 1200 mg/60 mg). Mucinex DM Maximum Strength is indicated to control coughs and to break up mucus, making coughs more productive. Approval and launch of such new drugs in the market is expected to drive the cough suppressant drugs market growth over the forecast period.

High prevalence of cough is also expected to be a major factor for rising demand for cough suppressant drugs, which drives the market growth. For instance, according to the data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2014, cough is the most common reason for visits to primary care physicians globally, accounting for around 8% of all consultations. According to the same source, the annual prevalence of cough in the general population is reported as approximately 10–33% globally.

The Cough Suppressant Drugs market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market on the basis of Types are

Dry Cough, Wet Cough

On The basis Of Application, the Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market is Segmented into

Hospital, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others

Regions Are covered By Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

