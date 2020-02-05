Cosmetic Skin Care Market Revenue Analysis by 2026

The global Cosmetic Skin Care market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Cosmetic Skin Care market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Cosmetic Skin Care market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Cosmetic Skin Care market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Key players included in this report are Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Beiersdorf AG, The Body Shop International plc., THALGO COSMETIC GmbH, Natura Bissé International, S.A., The Aromatherapy Company, L’Oreal Group, ESPA International Ltd., Éminence Organic Skin Care, Pevonia Global, Shiffa Dubai Skin Care Cosmetics LLC, Ascendis.co.za., Unilever, Guinot S.A., Laboratories IPRAD, SkinMedica Inc., and Obagi Medical Products, Inc., among others.

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) cosmetic skin care market has been segmented as follows:

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Cosmetic Skin Care Market, By Product Type

Anti-Aging

Skin Whitening

Sensitive Skin

Anti-Acne

Dry Care

Bath & Shower

Intimate Hygiene

Others

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Cosmetic Skin Care Market, By Distribution Channel

Super Markets and Hyper Markets

Departmental Stores and Convenience Stores

Spas

Pharmacies

Others

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

