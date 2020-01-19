Cosmetic Pigments Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) _ by Composition, by Type, by Application and by Geography

Cosmetic Pigments Market was valued at USD 553.65 Million in 2018 and is expected to be USD 987.42 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%.



Cosmetic Pigments Market, by Region

Organic pigments made from carbon molecules formed the largest segment on the basis of elemental composition in cosmetics pigment market. High demand for organic pigments across applications in personal care products such as lipstick and nail polish have further helped cosmetic pigments market to grow.

Facial make-up application segment formed the largest market owing to its global usage to enhance facial features creams and powders further having a positive impact.

Europe and North America formed the two largest markets for cosmetics pigment market as a result of its social awareness regarding the usage of cosmetics across different strata of society. The Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions for the cosmetic pigments market. Growing awareness about cosmetic products as well as a rise in demand for grooming products and self-consciousness across is driving the market in the Asia Pacific region. China and India are two major countries that are contributing to the growth of cosmetic pigment market Asia Pacific region.

Scope of the Report:

Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Elemental Composition:

• Inorganic Pigments

• Organic Pigments

Cosmetic Pigments Market, by Type:

• Surface Treated Pigments

• Nano Pigments

• Special Effect Pigments

• Natural Colorant

Cosmetic Pigments Market, by Application:

• Lip Products

• Nail Products

• Facial Makeup

• Eye Makeup

• Special Effect & Special Purpose Products

• Hair Color Products

• Others (Sunless Tanning Products, Toothpaste, Hair Shampoo & Conditioner)

Cosmetic Pigments Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Cosmetic Pigment Market:

• Sun Chemical (US)

• Merck Performance Materials (US)

• Kobo Products (US)

• BASF (Germany)

• Clariant (Switzerland)

• Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (France)

• Sudarshan Chemical Industries (India)

• Geotech (Netherlands)

• Huntsman (US)

• LANXESS (Germany)

