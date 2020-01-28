Cosmetic Dyes Market : Key Players, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2027

Boric Acid Market: High Yield Strength, Chemical, and Scratch Resistance

Boric acid is used in various applications such as flame retardants, ceramics and fiberglass, wood preservatives, nutritional supplements, pest control, and others. Boric acid is used in various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, agricultural, chemical processing, building & construction, and nuclear. Among these, building & construction is estimated to constitute major share of the global boric acid market in the near future.

Wholesale & retail and e-commerce are the two distribution channels for boric acid. The wholesale & retail segment accounted for substantial share of the global market in 2018. However, rise in trend of online shopping along with discounts and shorter lead time offered by distributors is anticipated to propel the e-commerce segment in the near future.

Boric acid is available in various forms of purity such as <99% and ≥99%. Demand for ≥99% purity grade boric acid in the pharmaceutical and nuclear industries is projected to increase in the near future. Boric acid is used in nuclear power plants to reduce the probability of thermal fission by absorbing thermal neutrons. The usage of boric acid as antiseptic and antifungal agent in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of Boric Acid market

Increase in demand for boric acid in ceramics and fiberglass, wood preservatives, nutritional supplements, and pest control applications is driving the global boric acid market

Boric acid is employed as an insecticide and fungicide to treat boron deficiencies in rice and wheat plants. It is predominantly used as preserving agent for timber goods against fungal and insect attack. Boric acid is also used as nutritional supplement and fortifying agent in processed food.

Rise in demand for boric acid in glass formulations to reduce melting temperatures, increase thermal resistance and mechanical strength, and enhance aqueous and chemical durability is estimated to significantly boost the global boric acid market during the forecast period.

Rise in Demand from Ceramic Composite and from Oil & Gas to Offer Lucrative Opportunities