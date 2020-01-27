Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Market drivers, restraints, opportunity analysis, and trends that are affecting the growth

The improved lifestyle coupled with increased disposable income and desire towards better personality are the prime reasons for growing demands of beauty products. The rapid growth in consumption and production of these products is evident that the look and feel of the packaging is also a considerable factor. Hence, manufacturers are highly focusing on better packaging solutions which gives customers a premium feel in a cost effective way. Quality packaging not only offer an attractive options for customers but it also maintain the quality and effectiveness of the product inside the bottle.

The global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market is primarily driven by the growth in cosmetic and perfumery industry.

The global cosmetic industry is forecasted to be of more than US $ 600 Bn by 2019.

The growing aspirations of better physical appearance and beauty is anticipated to be the major driving factor for the cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market.

The fierce competition in cosmetic industry is supposed to force the cosmetic and perfumery industry to choose innovative and better glass packaging solutions which is anticipated to be the driving factor for the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market.

The increased disposable income and growing inclusion of cosmetic and perfumery products into everyday grooming practices is projected to the driving factor for the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market.

On the other hand the growing use of plastic in cosmetic and perfumery packaging is anticipated to be the major restrain in the growth of the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market.

Some of the key players in the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market are Heinz-Glas Group Holding, SGD Group, ZIGNAGO VETRO S.p.A., Rockwood & Hines, Gerresheimer Group, Saverglass, Piramal Glass, Groupe Pochet and others.

The opportunity of global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market lies in providing durable packaging solutions at cost effective especially in mid and low range perfume and cosmetic segments. Improving the product visibility and attractiveness is anticipated to be the major challenges for the global cosmetic and cosmetic and perfumery which can be perceived as an opportunity for the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market by providing innovative packaging solutions.

The global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market is segmented on the basis of product into high-end cosmetic and perfumes, mid-range and low range. The mid-range cosmetic and perfumery market is anticipated to register the highest growth in global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market. By application the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market is segmented into hair care, skin care, make-up, fragrances, bath and shower and others. Where skin care and fragrances is anticipated to be the major contributor of the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market.

On the basis of geography the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. Europe is anticipated to be the largest market for global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market primarily driven by strong demand and higher consumption of cosmetic and perfumery products. Asia pacific is anticipated to be the second largest market for the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market primarily driven by growing per capita income and increasing awareness of cosmetic and perfumery especially in rapidly growing urban population. The strong demand in Japan, India and China are the major contributing factors for the demand in Asia pacific region.

The North America is also anticipated to contribute significantly in the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market followed by Asia pacific. Middle East is also expected to contribute to the demand of global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market primarily due to rapid urbanization and rising expenditure on beauty care products