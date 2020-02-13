Corrugated Box Market Size – Technological Advancement And Growth Analysis With Forecast To 2025

The Global Corrugated Box Market is estimated to reach USD 128.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.7%, predicts forencis research (FSR).

Corrugated box is made up of the corrugated fibreboard consisting of fluted corrugated sheets along with one or more linerboards. Due to the presence of flutes, the corrugated box attains higher strength and better flexibility when compared to the cardboard. Corrugated boxes are durable, versatile, light material materials and are immensely used for packaging applications for industrial and consumer goods. Corrugated boxes are an eco-friendly alternative to conventional packaging solutions owing to biodegradable and recyclable characteristics.

Corrugated Box Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growing Global Packaging Industry

Corrugated boxes are crucial in the global logistics and commodity distribution systems. These have gained higher popularity owing to their higher sustainability. The growth of the corrugated boxes market is mainly driven by global packaging sector. The global packaging industry is witnessing growth owing to the rise in penetration of online shopping among the potential population. The ongoing trend of Fit-To-Product packaging in the e-commerce sector is further pushing the global packaging sector. Changing consumer’s buying preferences to more processed and packaged goods is another important factor, projected to fuel the market growth in the years to follow.

Higher Demand for Eco-friendly Packaging

Environmental degradation through a varied medium is the key area of concern globally. The issues regarding the recyclability of the conventional packaging materials is one of them. This has given rise to eco-friendly packaging components such as cardboard and corrugated boxes. An increase in consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of non-degradable packaging materials is shifting the consumer demand for the green packaging.

Market Challenge:

Escalating Raw Material Prices

For the production of corrugated fibreboard, Kraft paper is the key raw material used, which is then process and folded to develop a corrugated box of desired shape and size. However, the volatile price of the raw materials for the production of the corrugated box is acting as a major restraint for the market growth. The cost of the raw materials especially Kraft paper is escalating owing to insufficient supply disruption. In addition to this, increasing global delivery and packaging demand has further escalated the demand for Kraft paper, which increases its price.

Hence, rising raw material prices is anticipated to act as a roadblock for the market growth.

Corrugated Box Market: Key Segments

On the Basis of Type: Single-phase Corrugated, Single Wall Corrugated Box, Double Wallboard and Triple Wallboard

On the Basis of Flute Type: Type A Flute, Type B Flute, Type C Flute, Type E Flute and Type F Flute

On the Basis of Fold Style: Regular Slotted Container (RSC), Full Overlap Container (FOL), Half Slotted Type, Telescope Type, Fold Type & Tray and Others

On the Basis of End-User: Food and Beverage, Electronics, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Others

On the basis of Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa with individual country-level analysis.

Corrugated Box Market: Report Scope

The report on the corrugated box market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.



List of the leading companies operating in the Corrugated Box Market include:

Rengo Co., Ltd. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Smurfit Kappa

International Paper

Mondi

Cascades inc.

WestRock Company

Georgia-Pacific

DS Smith

Oji Holdings Corporation

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd

Other Key Companies

Corrugated Box Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Corrugated Box Market, by Type

Single-phase Corrugated

Single Wall Corrugated Box

Double Wallboard

Triple Wallboard



Corrugated Box Market, by Flute Type

Type A Flute

Type B Flute

Type C Flute

Type E Flute

Type F Flute



Corrugated Box Market, by Fold Style

Regular Slotted Container (RSC)

Full Overlap Container (FOL)

Half Slotted Type

Telescope Type

Fold Type & Tray

Others



Corrugated Box Market, by End-User

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others



Corrugated Box Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



