Corrosion Resistant Resin Market : Intelligence and Forecastis 2024 | TMR

Corrosion resistant resins are designed to protect the fibers they surround in a composite material owing to their excellent adhesion, high performance mechanical properties and chemical resistance in various harsh conditions. The curing property and durability of resins make it the right candidate to be incorporated in composite materials which will ultimately be used in storage tanks, process tanks and pipes. The everyday applications of corrosion resistant resin market include painted steel, glass containers, stainless steel articles and a wide variety of plastics. Corrosion resistance is determined by the choice of resin used within the composite application. There are various resin systems available which provide long term resistance to corrosion.

Growing demand for composite materials is the key market driver of corrosion resistant resin market. With the increasing adoption of light- weight materials, composites are replacing traditional metals as they are cost effective and requires low maintenance. Research and development departments of manufacturing companies are carrying out researches to widen the application area of corrosion resistant resins which is expected to propel the corrosion resistant resin market.

Modernization of infrastructure is a significant growth factor that is fuelling the global market growth. Corrosion resistant resins are used in end use industries such as automotive and transportation, oil and gas, heavy industries and others. Thus, rising demand for corrosion resistant resins from varied industries is also influencing the market of corrosion resistant resin market. The growing prominence of corrosion resistant resins market can also be attributed to increasing losses due to corrosion in structures, equipment, and machineries especially from chemical industry plants; especially parts such as boilers, heaters, pumps and chimneys.

Resins for corrosion resistance are broadly categorized into thermosetting resins and thermoplastic resins out of which thermosetting resins is the most commonly used one for composites applications. Polyester resin dominates the thermoset resin market and Epoxies hold the second position in the thermoset resin market. The composites industry uses significant amount of thermoset resins to fabricate parts and products for the automotive, aerospace, construction, sporting goods, electrical or electronics, wind energy and other markets.

The key players with global presence for corrosion resistant resin market include The DECC Company, Ashland Inc.,Reichhold Inc, Huntsman Corporation, Hexion Inc, Olin Corporation, Scott Bader Company Limited and .