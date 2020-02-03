Corporates purchase market reports about global energy sector reshaping

Corporations–including supervisors in the oil & gas sector–purchased nearly 20 GW of wind and solar capacity via power purchase arrangements (PPA) last year, a 44% jump on 2018, with several gears moving to one of the main developments of the global energy transformation, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) as recent figures reveal.

The research analyst’s 1H 2020 Corporate Business Outlook for electricity estimates that in 2019 more than 100 businesses in 23 nations, up from 13.6 GW in 2018, and more than three times more than in 2017, negotiated renewable energy contracts in 23 different countries.

