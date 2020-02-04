Corporate Wellness Market – Development Strategies, Segmentation Analysis & Product Innovation 2025

“Corporate Wellness Market” report provides a basic overview of the Corporate Wellness industry including Definitions, Classifications, Applications, Market Scope and Industry Chain Structure . This Corporate Wellness market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( EXOS, ProvantHealth, Wellness Corporate Solutions, ComPsych Corporation, Optum, Central Corporate Wellness, TruworthWellness, CXA Group, SOL Wellness ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Corporate Wellness industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions.The Corporate Wellness market report analyses the opportunities in the market, analysing the data on a historical basis (2014-2019), estimated data for 2020, and forecasted data till the year 2025. Market analysis includes data in terms of both, value (US$) and volume (MT).

Scope of Corporate Wellness Market: Corporate wellness programs are designed to support employees understand their health risks, pursue healthy behavior at the workplace, and decrease health care expenditure. Corporate wellness programs consist of health risk assessments, fitness, health screening, weight management, smoking cessation, and nutrition. These programs reduce cost of hospitalization, surgeries, and visits to health care specialists. Moreover, corporate wellness programs increase productivity, decrease absenteeism, and improve quality of life of employees.

Rising demand for corporate wellness activities due to increased insurance costs that result in financial burden on employers is driving the market. The corporate wellness initiatives target particular health risk factors such as stress, obesity, smoking, diet, lack of exercise, etc.

The U.S. dominated the corporate wellness market in North America due to rise in investment and adoption of corporate wellness service, surge in health care costs, and increase in incidence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the corporate wellness market in the U.S. is driven by increase in adoption of newly introduced corporate wellness plans for fitness, weight management, and nutrition. Europe is the second-leading market for corporate wellness services. Germany is a key contributor to the corporate wellness market in Europe. The corporate wellness market in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, driven primarily by the developing countries.

Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into:

☯ Health Risk Assessment

☯ Fitness

☯ Smoking Cessation

☯ Health Screening

☯ Nutrition & Weight Management

☯ Stress Management

☯ Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Corporate Wellness in each application, can be divided into:

☯ Large Enterprise

☯ Small and Medium Enterprise

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Corporate Wellness market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2025) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

