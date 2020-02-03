Coronary Stent Market to Represent a Significant Expansion at 7.1% CAGR by 2023 | Abbott, Boston Scientific, CR Bard, Medtronic, Microport Scientific, B Braun AG, Terumo

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Coronary Stent Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Coronary Stent Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Coronary Stent Market on a global level.

Global Coronary Stent Market Overview:

Global coronary stent market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2023. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (hospital, clinic, etc.) and by Geography.

Some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global coronary stents market are increase in prevalence of CAD, improved patient outcomes with stenting, and emergence of new trends in the field of coronary artery stents. In addition, increase in demand for coronary stents from the emerging countries and growth in awareness about availability of suitable insurance & reimbursement policies provide opportunities to the coronary stents manufacturers. However, high cost of procedures associated with coronary stents and availability of substitute method for the treatment of CAD are expected to hamper the market growth.

The Global Coronary Stent Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Mode of Delivery, Material, End-User, and Region. Based on Type, the market is segmented into bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents and bio absorbable stents. The drug-eluting stents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the coronary stents market in 2016.

Global Industry News:

Medtronic (January 23, 2020) – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Trial Evaluating New Energy Source with Pulsed Electric Fields to Treat Atrial Fibrillation – Medtronic plc today announced that it received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with an investigational device exemption (IDE) trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System, a new technology that uses pulsed electric fields to treat atrial fibrillation. First procedures in the trial were performed in December 2019 by Bradley Wilsmore, M.D., at John Hunter Hospital, New Lambton Heights, NSW, Australia and in January by Atul Verma, M.D., the principal investigator (PI) for the study, at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Canada.

PFA uses pulsed electric fields to ablate or create lesions and scar tissue to interrupt irregular electrical pathways in the heart and the triggers of atrial fibrillation. However, unlike traditional methods of ablation that heat the tissue (radio frequency) or cool the tissue (cryo) to ablate, PFA is non-thermal and selectively targets cardiomyocytes (heart muscle cells) while avoiding other types of tissue.

“This study will evaluate a new energy source that may treat atrial fibrillation and potentially address the risks that have been associated with other ablation technologies, such as unintended tissue damage,” said Verma. “The rigorous pre-clinical research to get us to these first procedures has been impressive and we are excited to support the development of more clinical evidence.”

Major Key Players:

1 Abbott Laboratories

2 Boston Scientific Corporation

3 C. R. Bard, Inc.

4 Medtronic plc

5 Microport Scientific Corporation

6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

7 Terumo Corporation and More…………….

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America

2 Europe

3 Asia Pacific

4 Middle East and Africa

5 South America

What Information does this report contain?

1 A detailed analysis of regulatory trends, drivers, industry pitfalls, challenges and growth opportunities for participants

2 Which are the leading market products, applications & regions and how will they perform by 2023?

3 What are the technologies & innovation trends, how will they evolve by 2023?

4 Which companies lead the industry, how are they positioned in the market in terms of sustainability, competency, production capacity and strategic outlook?

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Coronary Stent Market.

