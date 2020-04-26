Corneal Topographers Market : Global Forecast Over 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the corneal topographers market for the forecast period of 2019–2027.

According to the report, the global corneal topographers market was valued at ~US$ 920 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2027. The global corneal topographers market is driven by an increase in the awareness and acceptance of corneal topographers due to the advent of new technologies, and increase in incidence of ophthalmic and ocular conditions.

The global corneal topographers market has been segmented based on product, application, end user, and region.

In terms of product, the global corneal topographers market has been classified into optical coherence tomography (OCT), placido, scheimpflug, ray tracing, LED triangulation, and others.

Based on application, the global corneal topographers market has been categorized into corneal ectatic disorder diagnosis, contact lens fitting, cataract surgery evaluation, post-penetrating keratoplasty, evaluation of post-refractive surgery, keratoconus, and others.

In terms of end user, the global corneal topographers market has been divided into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) to Dominate Market

Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a novel optical imaging technological platform that achieves high resolution, cross-sectional tomographic imaging of the posterior part of the eyes. OCT is based on optical interference, and the system comprises a reference arm and a sample arm. The sample arm delivers light to the patient, and is responsible for collecting the light scattered from the patient. This sample light is then mixed with the light reflected from the reference arm of the system.

These features have increased the adoption of OCT technology in a range of research and clinical applications, which, in turn, boosts the growth of the segment in the global corneal topographers market.

Contact Lens Fitting to Lead Market

Contact lenses are medical devices worn directly on the cornea of the eyes, and are used to modify refractive errors by adding or subtracting the concentrating power of the cornea and lens. These offer a better alternative to eyeglasses. Contact lenses are employed to correct vision defects such as myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism.

The various advantages of contact lenses are easy to wear, high durability, and excellent vision. Scratching of the cornea, redness of eyes, high possibility of infections, and contact lens intolerance are some of the risk factors associated with contact lenses.

Increase in the usage of optical coherence tomography and corneal topographers in contact lens fitting is expected to boost the growth of the segment in the global corneal topographers market.

Aging Population and Rise in Number of Vision Correction Procedures to Propel Market

The global geriatric population is increasing at a steady rate, owing to factors such as rise in life expectancy because of improved access to better healthcare facilities.According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, the global geriatric population will reach around 2 billion (22% of the overall population) by 2050, from around 962 million in 2017

Rise in the incidence of age-related eye disorders has increased the number of vision correction procedures such as LASIK and cataract surgeries.Hence, aging population and rise in number of vision correction procedures are projected to fuel the growth of the global corneal topographers market.

Increase in Risk of Cataract among Diabetic Population to Drive Market

The prevalence of diabetes is increasing at a rapid pace across the globe, with diabetes type 2 being the primary reason for this alarming rise.

Increase in the geriatric population and rise in the number of diabetic patients have led to high incidence of age-related cataract and other eye disorders such as macular degeneration and glaucoma. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an estimated 337 million people across the world were suffering from diabetes in 2016; Asia Pacific accounted for the largest number of diabetic patients.

According to the American Journal of Ophthalmology and numerous other studies, diabetes can affect most ocular tissues, and is one the major reasons for age-related cataract. Hence, increase in the diabetic population and high risk of cataract in this population are expected to drive the global corneal topographers market during the forecast period.

North America a Prominent Corneal Topographers Market

North America held the largest share of 33.0% of the global corneal topographers market in 2018. This is attributed to continuous product modifications followed by technological advances in corneal topography and optical coherence tomography systems.

Additionally, the increased participation of manufacturers in the development of robust and effective devices incorporated with latest technologies boosts the growth and acceptance of corneal topographers and optical coherence tomography devices across the globe.

Increase in the geriatric population provides significant opportunities for the development of efficient devices and surgery methodologies. Hence, these factors fuel the growth and adoption of corneal topographers and optical coherence tomography devices across the globe.

Key Players Operating in Global Corneal Topographers Market

The report also provides the profiles of leading players operating in the global corneal topographers market. These include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, NIDEK CO., LTD., Topcon Corporation, Essilor, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, Tomey Corporation, Tracey Technologies, and SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH.