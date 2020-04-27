Cordless Battery Powered Push Lawn Mowers Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report

Global Cordless/Battery Powered Push Lawn Mowers Market will reach 1240.85 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 4.94%. Global Cordless/Battery Powered Push Lawn Mowers Market markets has a total value 928.90 M USD in 2016, can be 1240.85 M USD by 2022.The CGRA of lawn mower is 4.94% from 2017 to 2022.

A lawn mower (mower) is a machine utilizing one or more revolving blades to cut a grass surface to an even height. The height of the cut grass may be fixed by the design of the mower, but generally is adjustable by the operator, typically by a single master lever, or by a lever or nut and bolt on each of the machine’s wheels. The blades may be powered by muscle, with wheels mechanically connected to the cutting blades so that when the mower is pushed forward, the blades spin, or the machine may have a battery-powered or plug-in electric motor. The most common power source for lawn mowers is a small (typically one cylinder) internal combustion engine.

Cordless/Battery Powered Push Lawn Mowers can be divided into five categories: Under 12 in type, 12-16 in type, 16-21 in type, 21-27 in type and Above 27 in type. 16-21 in type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 56.63% in 2017, followed by 21-27 in type, account for 17.12% and 12-16 in type account for 16.66%.

The consumption market share of Global Cordless/Battery Powered Push Lawn Mowers in Residential use and Commercial use have been stable year by year, at 58.08% and 41.92% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Cordless/Battery Powered Push Lawn Mowers in the Global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Cordless/Battery Powered Push Lawn Mowers market has the most promising sales prospects in Residential use.

Mart research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Cordless/Battery Powered Push Lawn Mowers revenue market, accounted for 24.65% of the total Global market with a revenue of 240.97 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 23.55% with a revenue of 230.19 million USD. BLACK+DECKER Inc. is the largest company in the Global Cordless/Battery Powered Push Lawn Mowers market, accounted for 7.13% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Snow Joe, LLC. and Global Garden Products, accounted for 6.30% and 5.13% of the revenue market share in 2017.

The manufacturers are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational companies occupy a big market share of the Europe market through their product patents and registration. However, in order to occupy a position in this highly competitive market, the factors above are not enough, also depending on R&D, innovations, products, services, and prices to achieve end-users.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Cordless Battery Powered Push Lawn Mowers in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Cordless Battery Powered Push Lawn Mowers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

BLACK+DECKER Inc.

Snow Joe, LLC.

Global Garden Products

STIHL Inc

GreenWorks

MTD

WORX

Earthwise

Emak

Ryobi

On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Cordless Battery Powered Push Lawn Mowers for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

