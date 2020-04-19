Coral reefs and squat lobsters proliferated 150 million years ago

Coral reefs and several aquatic animals were at the height of their diversity some 150 million years ago, before dinosaurs began to rule the world. This is claimed by a new study in the Journal of the Linnean Society conducted by researchers at the University of California at Berkeley.

The study describes extensive coral reefs that existed during the Jurassic in the Tethys Sea, a shallow sea that covered the area that now belongs to Central Europe and that stretched from the region of today’s Spain to Asia. This reef was teeming with life and aquatic animals of all kinds, from fish to crabs to go from sea snails to clams and oysters of many species now extinct.

In particular, the researchers have recognized 53 distinct species of stocky lobsters, particular crustaceans with a flattened body, well known especially in South America, where they are called langostinos. In an environment of the genus where life of every kind was swarming, also the parasites started to bloom. In particular, the stocky lobsters showed particular protuberances in the area of the gills which betrayed the existence of a blood-sucking parasite, a parasite which, after the researchers, is still active in these animals nowadays.

These were “key ecosystems in the evolution of galateoids and their parasites,” as reported by Cristina Robins, a scientist at the Museum of Palaeontology in Berkeley and principal author of the study. Today the life of these crustaceans seems particularly endangered due to the degradation of today’s coral reefs caused mainly by the so-called “bleaching” of corals and other environmental factors, some of which are caused by man.

Stubby lobsters have been partly underestimated in scientific and taxonomic circles, but according to Robins, who is an expert on these crustaceans, they represent one of the most diverse groups of microcrustaceans still living, given that there are more than 1250 species only among those known.

Related Articles and Sources:

https://academic.oup.com/zoolinnean/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/zoolinnean/zlz067/5555554