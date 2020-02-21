Copper Mining Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2022

The Business Research Company’s Copper Mining Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global copper mining market expected to reach a value of nearly $76.76 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. The growth in the copper mining market is due to increase in construction projects in rapidly developing countries such as China and India owing to rise in population and infrastructure.

copper mining market consists of sales of copper ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine copper ores. The industry includes establishments carrying out activities such as developing mine sites and preparing copper ores and recovering copper concentrates through precipitation, leaching and elector wining copper ores.

Autonomous drilling systems are being implemented by the copper mining industries to enhance safety, efficiency and productivity. This technology is being used to accurately identify drill location and drill production blast holes more effectively using advanced levelling technologies.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the copper mining market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the copper mining market are Codelco, Glencore, BHP Billiton, Southern Copper and Freeport.

