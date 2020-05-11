Copper Market: Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive market growth (2019 – 2025)

Copper Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Copper market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Copper market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

The competitive analysis included in the global Copper market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner.

The Copper Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data.

Global Copper Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Copper market. Key companies listed in the report are:

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, form, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on type and region.

The study provides a decisive view of the global copper market by segmenting it in terms of type, form, and application. In terms of type, the market has been divided into primary copper and secondary copper. In terms of form, the market has been segmented into wire rods, plates, sheets & strips, tubes, bars & sections, and others (ingots, powder, etc.). In terms of application, the copper market has been segregated into construction, transportation, appliances & electronics, power generation, distribution and transmission, and others (ammunition coins, machinery, defense, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for copper in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of the copper market for 2017 and the estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global copper market has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). The market size has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global copper market. Key players operating in the copper market include Codelco, Rio Tinto, Glencore International AG, Freeport McMoRan Inc., Jiangxi Copper Corporation, BHP Bilition, Antofagasta Plc., Group Mexico, and Aurubis. Other prominent market players include Vedanta Resources Plc, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, LS-Nikko Co., and Tongling Non-Ferrous Metals Group. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the copper market along with their market share analysis for 2017.

The global copper market has been segments as follows:

Global Copper Market, by Type

Primary Copper

Secondary Copper

Global Copper Market, by Form

Wire Rods

Plates

Sheets & Strips

Tubes

Bars & Sections

Others (Ingots, Powder, etc.)

Global Copper Market, by Application

Construction

Transportation

Appliances & Electronics

Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission

Others (Ammunition Coins, Machinery, Defense, etc.)

Global Copper Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Poland Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the copper market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) by different type, form, and application segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for copper in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different type, form, and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Technical overview of the copper production process

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global copper market

Import–export analysis of the global copper market in terms of form and region

Global copper pricing trends based on type and regional segments

Value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and regulatory scenario in the global market for copper

Market attractiveness analysis based on type, form, and application segments of the global copper market

Key findings for the copper market in all regions and in-depth analysis of major type, form, and application segments of the global copper market, in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies

Detailed company profiles for 16 market players

Global Copper Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Copper Market Report:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Copper Market

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Copper Market

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Copper Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Copper Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

And Continue…