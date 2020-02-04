Convertible Roof System Market Report Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

The Global Convertible Roof System Market is estimated to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7 %, predicts forencis research (FSR). The convertible roof system is the type of vehicle tops, which can be folded or retracted in parts and step resulting in an open-air driving experience to the passengers. This system adds stylishness to the vehicle and is mostly used in premium and luxury cars. Convertible cars are versatile which can be used in enclosed and open-air mode. This system can be operated automatically or manually with the help of electrical actuators or hydraulic. Hard tops and soft-tops are two types of convertible roof system, wherein, hardtops roofs are made of Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), aluminum, steel, and carbon fiber composites or other rigid materials and Soft-top roofs are made of canvas rubber, vinyl or other textile materials.

Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Convertible Roof System Market @

https://www.forencisresearch.com/convertible-roof-system-market-sample-pdf/

Convertible Roof System Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Luxury Vehicles

Automotive manufacturers are engaged in developing innovative technologies that would add more style and comfort to the vehicles and can provide better connectivity solutions. The development of innovative technologies is an outcome of the growing demand for luxurious and smart vehicles. The demand for the premium and luxurious vehicles are growing on account of rise in per capita income results with inclination of the potential population towards better lifestyle. Also, the demand in further increased owing to higher investment to boost look and feel of the automotive vehicles.

Thus, the rising demand for luxury vehicles has boosted the demand for convertible roof systems during the forecast period.

Increase in R&D Activities for Convertible Roof System

Vehicle manufacturers are implementing new technologies that are leading research and development into innovative convertible tops. The demand for more efficient vehicles results in an investment of R&D by prominent players. Some of the key players are increasing investment on research and development activities for better outcome, is soaring the market demand. For instance, in 2018 Webasto Group company has continuously invested in the expenditure of research and development and the main focus was on mechatronics, electro mobility, and advanced engineering. Which includes production, sales and development of sunroofs, convertible roofs, parking heaters, and panoramic roofs.

Hence, the increase in R&D activities for the convertible roof system is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Panoramic Sunroof System

The panoramic sunroof is one of the most popular options as it opens above the front and rear seats instead of being a fixed glass panel. Owing to its high popularity it is highly adopted in mass-market vehicles. In addition to this, the cost of panoramic sunroof systems is relatively low as compared to cost of convertible roof system and due to this, it is also installed in mid prized vehicles. Thus, rising adoption of panoramic sunroof system impacts the growth of the convertible roof system market.

Convertible Roof System Market: Key Segments

Based on Roof Type: Hardtop Convertible Roofs and Soft-Top Convertible Roofs

and By Material Type: Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Aluminum, steel, Carbon Fiber Composites, Rubber, and

and By Vehicle Body Structure: Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), Sedan, Hatchback, Sports car, and

and Based on Vehicle-Category: Semi- Luxury Vehicles and Luxury Vehicles.

and By Vehicle Type : Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicles and

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America with individual country-level analysis.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Convertible Roof System Market @

https://www.forencisresearch.com/convertible-roof-system-market-request-methodology/

Global Convertible Roof System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Convertible Roof System Market, by Roof Type

Hardtop Convertible Roofs Detachable Retractable

Soft-Top Convertible Roofs

Convertible Roof System Market, by Material Type

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Aluminum

Steel

Carbon Fiber Composites

Rubber

Others

For More Information Consult With Analyst : https://www.forencisresearch.com/convertible-roof-system-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Convertible Roof System Market, by Vehicle Body Structure

Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)

Sedan

Hatchback

Sports car

Others

Convertible Roof System Market, by Vehicle-Category

Semi- Luxury Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

Convertible Roof System Market, by Vehicle Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric Vehicles

Others

Convertible Roof System Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Purchase Global Convertible Roof System Market’s Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/convertible-roof-system-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com