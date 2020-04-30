Convertible Roof System Market Analysis, Share, Growth Trends, Top Players, Types, Key Regions, Applications, Opportunities, Industry Overview & Forecast Research Report 2020-2026
Global Convertible roof system Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.12% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Convertible roof system market is on the surging trend on the global scenario. The Vehicle aligned with convertible roof system hold the ability of running with or without a roof in place. The techniques of retracing the roof vary from model to model. A convertible roof system precisely authorizes an open-air driving experience to the customer with the capability to provide a roof when required by the individual. In the present scenario, the consumers are preferring the classic & sporty look design of vehicles that drives the demand for the market. The convertible vehicles include innovative features such as head room, roof and door frames and are manufactured in both Hatchback, Sedan and SUVs, but majorly they come in the Sedan models. . The convertible roof system market is primarily driven owing to escalating production of vehicles, surging demand for premium segment vehicles to enhance the demand for convertible roof system and rising penetration of panoramic sunroof in convertible roof system in sports utility vehicle is the major restraint across the globe.
The regional analysis of global Convertible roof system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026. Factors
Market player included in this report are:
Valmet Automotive
Aisin Seiki
Webasto
Magna International
Continental
Standex International
Hoerbiger
Haartz
Gahh Automotive
Pininfarina
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Vehicle Class Type:
Semi-Luxury Vehicles
Luxury Vehicles
By Electric Vehicle Type:
BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle)
FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle)
HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle)
PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle)
By Body Style Type:
Sedan/Hatchback
Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)
Others
By Material Type:
PVC
Carbon Fibre
Others
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
