Convertible Roof System Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Magna International, Asiin Seiki Co., Webasto Group, Valmet Automotive, Pininfarina

The Convertible Roof System market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Global Convertible Roof System Market was valued at USD 1.16 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.92 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Convertible Roof System Market was valued at USD 1.16 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.92 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Convertible Roof System Market include:

Magna International

Asiin Seiki Co.

Webasto Group

Valmet Automotive

Pininfarina

S.p.A. Continental AG

Hoerbiger Holding

Standex International Corporation

Gahh Automotive