Contract Research Organization Services (CROS) Market 2020 Industry Increases Demand and Growth Rate with Top Manufactures: IQVIA, LabCorp, PAREXEL, PPD, ICON plc, Syneos Health, Charles River |2026 Forecast

The Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market Analysis growth can be attributed to the growing R&D expenditure, increased outsourcing of R&D activities, and increasing number of clinical trials. Rising prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, and oncological, robust pipeline of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical Therapeutic Areas, increasing expenditure on research and development, rising emphasis on innovative treatment therapies for existing as well upcoming diseases, growing demand for outsourcing analytical testing, and optimal service provided by the CROs are the major factors driving the global CRO service market.

Factors, such as difficulty in aligning personnel expertise for specific projects and unavailability of highly skilled scientist causes inability to meet the requirement are the major factors restraining the market growth.

Growth in the biosimilars and biologics markets and rising demand for specialized testing services offer profitable opportunities in the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic area the

The key players profiled in the market include:-

LabCorp (US)

PRA Health Sciences (US)

PPD (US), ICON plc (Ireland)

Syneos Health (US)

Charles River (US)

WuXi PharmaTech (China)

MPI Research (US).

Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) is segmented into oncology, infectious disease, CNS disorders, cardiovascular disease. Oncology accounted for the largest share of the global CRO services market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of clinical trials and rising prevalence of cancer worldwide.

On the basis of end user the global CRO services market, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes.

North America accounted for the largest share of the CRO services market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America’s leading position in contract research organization services market is primarily attributed to the high-quality standards in the pharmaceutical industry etc.

