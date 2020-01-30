Contract Logistics Market Strategic Insights 2025 – Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker

The Contract Logistics Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The business intelligence study of the Contract Logistics Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Contract Logistics Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that ahre progressing faster than the overall market.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002034/

Global contract logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017 to US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2018 and 2025.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Deutsche Post AG

2. GEODIS

3. DB Schenker

4. Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

5. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6. XPO Logistics, Inc.

7. Ryder System, Inc.

8. CEVA Logistics AG

9. Neovia Logistics Services, LLC

10. UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Distribution management is a critical function involved in the supply chain that can lead to cost savings in the overall supply chain. An organized distribution network saves significant money for the businesses the costs to store them for longer times at the warehouses is eliminated. Inventory stored at warehouses incur costs to the businesses. Rent, interest payments, insurance taxes about the stock stored coupled with depreciation and obsolescence of the product add to the costs.

What insights readers can gather from the Contract Logistics Market report?

A critical study of the Contract Logistics Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4

Learn the behavior pattern of every Contract Logistics Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Contract Logistics landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002034/

The services offered by logistics firms add substantial value to the manufacturing companies. These firms help different companies to reduce weak points that outcomes in loss of revenue or profits and further help to assure maximal profitability. Contract logistic companies specialize in several logistics operations which offer network analysis, mode network optimization, warehousing, management of vendor compliance, and other logistics operations. Distribution management is, therefore a great value-added service in the contract logistics market.

The Contract Logistics Market report answers the following queries: