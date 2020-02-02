Contract Logistics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Agility, CEVA, DB Schenker, DHL Supply Chain, DSV

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Contract Logistics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Contract Logistics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Contract Logistics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Contract Logistics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Contract Logistics industry situations. According to the research, the Contract Logistics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Contract Logistics market.

Global Contract Logistics Market was valued at USD 203.40 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 296.52 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2019 to 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5938&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=005

Key players in the Global Contract Logistics Market include:

Agility

CEVA

DB Schenker

DHL Supply Chain

DSV

Kuehne + Nagel

Ryder System

SNCF Logistics/GEODIS

UPS Supply Chain

XPO