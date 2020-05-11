Content Moderation Solutions Market Insights with Key Players | Two Hat Security, WebFurther, LLC, Microsoft, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Accenture and More

Content Moderation Solutions Market report provides an overview of important sections, players included, years considered, objective of the market study, and scope of the study. In this report, the analysts have focused on Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, industry trends, and market size trends on the basis of type, application, and region. The report undertakes almost all important regions including North America and MEA, and also provides a complete analysis of their CAGR, market size, future growth opportunities, and other vital factors. A very long list of prominent players has been studied in Content Moderation Solutions Market report.

Global content moderation solutions market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Top Major Market Competitors:

Computyne Business Process Services, Conectys, Europe IT Outsourcing Company, ICUC.Social, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., LiveWorld Inc., MD SOFTWARE, OneSpace.com, Open Access BPO, Pure Moderation, Two Hat Security, WebFurther, LLC, Microsoft, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Accenture, IBM Corporation, Appen Limited, Webhelp, Basedo, Alegion, Clarifai, Inc, Cogito Tech LLC, among others.

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market By Component (Software, Services), Type (Image Moderation, Text Moderation, Video Moderation, Website Moderation, Profile Moderation, Others), Moderation Type (Pre Moderation, Post Moderation, Reactive Moderation, Automated Moderation, Distributed Moderation), Deployment Model (Cloud, On Premise), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), End-User (IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-Commerce, Government, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Automotive, Packaging and Labeling, Energy and Utility, Others),– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Product/Service Launches:

In May 2019, Microsoft launched new tool to improve artificial intelligence model for azure machine learning. The company strengthened their offering and service under azure cognitive services power applications. The increased service offering contains content moderator, anomaly detector, personalizer and others to help the customer for better decision making. Through this the company gets competitive advantage in market to attract potential customers.

In October 2019, WebFurther, LLC launched new service to detect profane text in blogs, social media apps, forums, memes, images, in-game chats, children’s sites and more. The Optical Character Recognition Profanity Filter Service is based on the optical character recognition technology which extracts the text from images, video and others. Through this company strengthened their offering for the customers which helped them to increase the customer base.

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

