Content Marketing Market Global Outlook 2019-2026: Form Process, Tha ltd., JC Digital, BIRDMAN

Market Key Players:

Form Process, Tha ltd., JC Digital, BIRDMAN, Dentsu, Info Cubic Japan, Party, R/GA, Goto Brand Inc., Ground.

Market outlook and forecast for Content Marketing

Companies use content marketing as a strong advertising platform and a source of enhancing public relations. Content marketing comprises of publishing informative and well-researched content to portray the business as authoritative and trustworthy. Impressive content also improves brand recall, and economically improves the brand awareness among consumers. MIR market study identifies the building brand awareness along with increasing trust and loyalty to be one of the primary factors for the content marketing market value growth. Our market analysts estimate that the content marketing market size and share will grow steadily at a CAGR of above 16% by 2026.

The number of mobile devices users is increasing rapidly across the world, according to the content marketing market forecast report. It is forecasted that most of the mobile users will be using smartphones within the projected period. Social media networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest, are easily accessible through mobile devices. Additionally, these websites have developed apps that run on mobile platforms. End users primarily access these social media sites through the mobile devices. The dominance of mobiles over desktops for content marketing is identified to be one of the key content marketing market trends contributing towards the industry growth.

Segmentation:

On the basis of types, the Content Marketing market is primarily split into:

Blogging

Social Media Videos

Online Articles

Research Reports

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Lead Generation

Customer Acquisition

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the content marketing market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global content marketing market?

What are the key content marketing market trends impacting the industry growth?

What are the challenges to the content marketing market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global content marketing market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global content marketing market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global content marketing market?

