Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive market growth (2019 – 2025)

In 2018, the market size of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Content Delivery Network (CDN) .

This report studies the global market size of Content Delivery Network (CDN) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Content Delivery Network (CDN) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market, the following companies are covered:

Drivers and trends impacting the market

The India market is witnessing massive growth in content delivery network adoption by various SMEs focusing on using digital platforms and the internet to expand their presence. Market growth is driven by a growing subscriber base for smart devices and an increasing consumption of online video content. These factors along with the provision of attractive policies to residents for installation of Wi-Fi and broadband services are driving the growth of the India content delivery network market. Engaging customers is vital for sustaining in this business and this factor is becoming increasingly challenging owing to rapidly expanding online economic conditions characterised by intense competition. This in turn is expected to increase deployment of CDN for efficient delivery of online content over the forecast period, further propelling the growth of the India content delivery network market. The rapid proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices is further expected to boost the growth of the India content delivery market.

The costs of establishing a content delivery network are quite high (huge infrastructure costs and a high capital expenditure but less ROI in the initial stages). This can be quite challenging for new entrants heading into the highly competitive CDN market in India with high quality services. This market is likely to witness some key trends in the coming few years such as – reduced prices of CDN services, multi-CDN delivery and streaming of content, CDN services support for IPv6, and the use of next-generation hardware to run content delivery networks.

Market forecast

The India content delivery network market is classified on the basis of service providers, applications, and end-use verticals. On the basis of service providers, the market is segmented as telecom CDN providers, conventional CDN providers, and others. The conventional CDN providers segment was valued at US$ 169.0 Mn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$ 1.69 Bn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period. The telecom CDN providers segment was valued at US$ 57.5 Mn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$ 549.1 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the India content delivery network market is segmented as streaming, web acceleration, gaming, and CDN storage. In terms of value, the streaming segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.5% while the web acceleration segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period. On the basis of end-use verticals, the India content delivery network market is segmented as media & entertainment, e-commerce, TELCOs, healthcare, government & education, and others. In 2016, the media & entertainment segment is estimated to account for the highest market share of 47.2% and this is likely to increase to 58.1% by the end of 2026.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Content Delivery Network (CDN) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Content Delivery Network (CDN) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Content Delivery Network (CDN) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Content Delivery Network (CDN) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Content Delivery Network (CDN) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Content Delivery Network (CDN) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Content Delivery Network (CDN) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.