Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2019 Players, Size, CAGR, Applications, Types, Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Content Delivery Network (CDN) market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

Drivers and trends impacting the market

The India market is witnessing massive growth in content delivery network adoption by various SMEs focusing on using digital platforms and the internet to expand their presence. Market growth is driven by a growing subscriber base for smart devices and an increasing consumption of online video content. These factors along with the provision of attractive policies to residents for installation of Wi-Fi and broadband services are driving the growth of the India content delivery network market. Engaging customers is vital for sustaining in this business and this factor is becoming increasingly challenging owing to rapidly expanding online economic conditions characterised by intense competition. This in turn is expected to increase deployment of CDN for efficient delivery of online content over the forecast period, further propelling the growth of the India content delivery network market. The rapid proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices is further expected to boost the growth of the India content delivery market.

The costs of establishing a content delivery network are quite high (huge infrastructure costs and a high capital expenditure but less ROI in the initial stages). This can be quite challenging for new entrants heading into the highly competitive CDN market in India with high quality services. This market is likely to witness some key trends in the coming few years such as – reduced prices of CDN services, multi-CDN delivery and streaming of content, CDN services support for IPv6, and the use of next-generation hardware to run content delivery networks.

Market forecast

The India content delivery network market is classified on the basis of service providers, applications, and end-use verticals. On the basis of service providers, the market is segmented as telecom CDN providers, conventional CDN providers, and others. The conventional CDN providers segment was valued at US$ 169.0 Mn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$ 1.69 Bn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period. The telecom CDN providers segment was valued at US$ 57.5 Mn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$ 549.1 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the India content delivery network market is segmented as streaming, web acceleration, gaming, and CDN storage. In terms of value, the streaming segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.5% while the web acceleration segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period. On the basis of end-use verticals, the India content delivery network market is segmented as media & entertainment, e-commerce, TELCOs, healthcare, government & education, and others. In 2016, the media & entertainment segment is estimated to account for the highest market share of 47.2% and this is likely to increase to 58.1% by the end of 2026.

The Content Delivery Network (CDN) market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market? Which market players currently dominate the global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market? What is the consumption trend of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) in region?

The Content Delivery Network (CDN) market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market.

Scrutinized data of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Content Delivery Network (CDN) market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Report

The global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.