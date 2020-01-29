Container Registry Software Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2025 | Top Leading Players – Red Hat, AWS, Microsoft, Docker, Google, Oracle, IBM, Vmware

Global Container Registry Software Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Container Registry Software Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Container Registry Software Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Container Registry Software Market Overview:

The report spread across 90 pages is an overview of the Global Container Registry Software Market Report 2020. The Global Container Registry Software Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Global Container Registry Software Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Container Registry Software Market development (2020 – 2025).

The Global Container Registry Software Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Container Registry Software market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Container Registry Software Market is sub-segmented into Cloud Based, Web Based and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Container Registry Software Market is classified into Large Enterprises, SMEs and others.

Global Business News:

Red Hat (October 21, 2019) – Red Hat and NVIDIA Team to Bring High-Performance, Software-Defined 5G RAN to Telecoms Industry – The collaboration, unveiled by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang during his keynote at MWC Los Angeles, can help telcos transition to 5G networks capable of running a range of software-defined edge workloads. Work will initially focus on 5G radio access networks (RAN), aimed at making AI-enabled applications more accessible at the telco edge.

Red Hat and NVIDIA are building on their announcement earlier this year that they are accelerating adoption of Kubernetes in enterprise data centers. Their expanding collaboration lets customers use the NVIDIA EGX platform and Red Hat OpenShift to more easily deploy NVIDIA GPUs to accelerate AI, data science and machine learning at the edge.

The critical element enabling 5G providers to move from purpose-built ASICs to cloud-native infrastructure is NVIDIA Aerial. This software developer kit, also announced today, allows providers to build and deliver high-performance, software-defined 5G wireless RAN by delivering two essential advancements. They are a low-latency data path directly from Mellanox network interface cards to GPU memory, and a 5G physical layer signal-processing engine that keeps all data within the GPU’s high-performance memory.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Container Registry Software Market: AWS, Microsoft, Docker, JFrog Artifactory, Google, Oracle, Red Hat, UrbanCode, IBM, Quay, Alibaba Container Registry, Vmware, SUSE Portus and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Container Registry Software Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). AWS, Microsoft, Docker, JFrog Artifactory, Google, Oracle, Red Hat, UrbanCode, IBM, Quay, Alibaba Container Registry, Vmware, SUSE Portus are some of the key vendors of Container Registry Software across the world. These players across Container Registry Software Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Container Registry Software Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Container Registry Software in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

