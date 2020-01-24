Container as a Service (CaaS) Global Demand Analysis, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario, Top Manufacturers Analysis Overview 2025

In the organizations, the container as a service (CaaS) is IT Ops that provides an application environment which is secured and delivers container-based virtualization which helps in the faster delivery of the applications. A container as a service (CaaS) delivers to the customer the complete OS structure in order to manage and deploy the clusters, containers, and applications. A container as a service model is specially designed for the IT developers and departments in order to run and manage the applications that are containerized.

In 2017, the global Container as a Service (CaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Container as a Service (CaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Container as a Service (CaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco System

VMware Inc

Amazon Web Service (AWS)

Docker Inc

Mesosphere

Giant Swarm

ContainerShip

SaltStack

Microsoft

Google

IBM

HPE

CoreOS

Joyent

DH2i

Kyup

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Business Process Management (BPM)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Enterprise Relationship Management (ERP)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Retail

It and Telecommunications

BFSI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Container as a Service (CaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Container as a Service (CaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Container as a Service (CaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

1.4.3 Business Process Management (BPM)

1.4.4 Supply Chain Management (SCM)

1.4.5 Enterprise Relationship Management (ERP)

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 It and Telecommunications

1.5.5 BFSI

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size

2.2 Container as a Service (CaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Container as a Service (CaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Container as a Service (CaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Container as a Service (CaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Container as a Service (CaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Container as a Service (CaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Container as a Service (CaaS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Container as a Service (CaaS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Container as a Service (CaaS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Container as a Service (CaaS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Container as a Service (CaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Container as a Service (CaaS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Container as a Service (CaaS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Container as a Service (CaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco System

12.1.1 Cisco System Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Container as a Service (CaaS) Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco System Revenue in Container as a Service (CaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cisco System Recent Development

12.2 VMware Inc

12.2.1 VMware Inc Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Container as a Service (CaaS) Introduction

12.2.4 VMware Inc Revenue in Container as a Service (CaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 VMware Inc Recent Development

12.3 Amazon Web Service (AWS)

12.3.1 Amazon Web Service (AWS) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Container as a Service (CaaS) Introduction

12.3.4 Amazon Web Service (AWS) Revenue in Container as a Service (CaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Amazon Web Service (AWS) Recent Development

12.4 Docker Inc

12.4.1 Docker Inc Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Container as a Service (CaaS) Introduction

12.4.4 Docker Inc Revenue in Container as a Service (CaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Docker Inc Recent Development

12.5 Mesosphere

12.5.1 Mesosphere Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Container as a Service (CaaS) Introduction

12.5.4 Mesosphere Revenue in Container as a Service (CaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Mesosphere Recent Development

12.6 Giant Swarm

12.6.1 Giant Swarm Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Container as a Service (CaaS) Introduction

12.6.4 Giant Swarm Revenue in Container as a Service (CaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Giant Swarm Recent Development

12.7 ContainerShip

12.7.1 ContainerShip Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Container as a Service (CaaS) Introduction

12.7.4 ContainerShip Revenue in Container as a Service (CaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ContainerShip Recent Development

12.8 SaltStack

12.8.1 SaltStack Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Container as a Service (CaaS) Introduction

12.8.4 SaltStack Revenue in Container as a Service (CaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SaltStack Recent Development

12.9 Microsoft

12.9.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Container as a Service (CaaS) Introduction

12.9.4 Microsoft Revenue in Container as a Service (CaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.10 Google

12.10.1 Google Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Container as a Service (CaaS) Introduction

12.10.4 Google Revenue in Container as a Service (CaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Google Recent Development

12.11 IBM

12.12 HPE

12.13 CoreOS

12.14 Joyent

12.15 DH2i

12.16 Kyup

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

